ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy is all set to com­mence 8th Multilateral Peace drill ‘AMAN-2023’ with slogan ‘Togeth­er for Peace’ from 10th to 14th Feb­ruary, 2023, at Karachi.Top naval of­ficials, in a briefing on Tuesday at Naval headquarters, told the media persons that for the first time a re­cord number of navies from fifty two countries have confirmed to partic­ipate in the exercise.“Naval chiefs from many countries would also be arriving in Karachi to attend such biggest exercise,” officials said. They asserted that offense is universally acknowledged as the best defence, and a balanced and capable military force is equally imperative for peace among the nations and in regions.

Its core objective is to project the country’s positive image, consol­idate PN’s position in the region­al maritime arena and enhance in­teroperability with regional and extra regional navies and demon­strate Pakistan’s commitment to peace. It was in view of the impor­tance of regional peace that Paki­stan Navy (PN) started multi-na­tional AMAN exercises from 2007 to strengthen maritime security and enhance regional and extra regional cooperation and interoperability.

Since the commencement of mul­tinational drills, the PN had success­fully conducted seven exercises so far with the 8th exercise planned for the current month inviting over 110 countries to participate. This exer­cise has emerged as a major Inter­national Naval event as evident from the growing number of participants and reflects Pakistan’s growing pos­itive image.Its main attraction is the maiden Pakistan International Mar­itime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) at Expo Centre Karachi, aimed at showcasing the country’s maritime potential and promoting regional co­operation and stability and to dis­play a united resolve against terror­ism and maritime crimes including piracy. The PN senior officials said that it is also expected to develop and practice response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric and traditional threats during sea phase of the exercise, intermingling of multinationals with depiction of their respective cultures during cul­tural shows and food galas. Various drills would be conducted to prac­tice response against maritime se­curity threats in a multinational en­vironment. Special Operation Forces (SOF), Explosives Ordnance Dispos­al (EOD) and marines teams will also participate in these exercises.

Experts believe that inviting inter­national maritime and defence man­ufacturers for joint ventures would not only help transfer of technolo­gy to boost Pakistan’s industrial set­up but also highlight country’s vast potential for blue economy and re­inforce efforts in the realm of mari­time diplomacy