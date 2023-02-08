ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy is all set to commence 8th Multilateral Peace drill ‘AMAN-2023’ with slogan ‘Together for Peace’ from 10th to 14th February, 2023, at Karachi.Top naval officials, in a briefing on Tuesday at Naval headquarters, told the media persons that for the first time a record number of navies from fifty two countries have confirmed to participate in the exercise.“Naval chiefs from many countries would also be arriving in Karachi to attend such biggest exercise,” officials said. They asserted that offense is universally acknowledged as the best defence, and a balanced and capable military force is equally imperative for peace among the nations and in regions.
Its core objective is to project the country’s positive image, consolidate PN’s position in the regional maritime arena and enhance interoperability with regional and extra regional navies and demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to peace. It was in view of the importance of regional peace that Pakistan Navy (PN) started multi-national AMAN exercises from 2007 to strengthen maritime security and enhance regional and extra regional cooperation and interoperability.
Since the commencement of multinational drills, the PN had successfully conducted seven exercises so far with the 8th exercise planned for the current month inviting over 110 countries to participate. This exercise has emerged as a major International Naval event as evident from the growing number of participants and reflects Pakistan’s growing positive image.Its main attraction is the maiden Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) at Expo Centre Karachi, aimed at showcasing the country’s maritime potential and promoting regional cooperation and stability and to display a united resolve against terrorism and maritime crimes including piracy. The PN senior officials said that it is also expected to develop and practice response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric and traditional threats during sea phase of the exercise, intermingling of multinationals with depiction of their respective cultures during cultural shows and food galas. Various drills would be conducted to practice response against maritime security threats in a multinational environment. Special Operation Forces (SOF), Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and marines teams will also participate in these exercises.
Experts believe that inviting international maritime and defence manufacturers for joint ventures would not only help transfer of technology to boost Pakistan’s industrial setup but also highlight country’s vast potential for blue economy and reinforce efforts in the realm of maritime diplomacy