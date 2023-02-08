Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mum­taz Zehri on Tuesday ex­pressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths and losses as a result of the ter­rible earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. In her statement, expressing sympathy and regret to the governments and people of Turkiye and Syria, she said the two countries are great friends of Pakistan and supported us in difficult times. Paki­stan was with the people of Turkiye and Syria and they would not be left alone, she said. She assured the governments and people of the two countries of all possible help from the gov­ernment and the people of Pakistan to deal with the devastation. Senator Sami­na said that the earthquake was extremely severe and as a result of which thou­sands of people have died and thousands are injured in Turkiye and Syria as a result of the tragic natural disaster. While many thou­sands of buildings have collapsed in which people are still trapped, there is an emergency situation in both brotherly countries, she maintained. She said that rescue teams from Pakistan have reached Tur­kiye and Syria and were actively participating in res­cue operations, while res­cue teams from other coun­tries around the world were also reaching Turkiye and Syria. She appealed to the international community to provide full support to Tur­kiye and Syria to deal with the situation. She prayed Al­lah Almighty to grant those who died in the earthquake a high place in Jannat al-Fir­dous and speedy recovery to the injured.