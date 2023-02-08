Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s ace taekwondo players won three bronze medals in the 10th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship underway at UAE.

More than 700 players from 36 countries took part in the tournament in three age-categories (12-14 year juniors and seniors) organised by Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC). “It is the biggest taekwondo event ever held in the UAE since the tournament started 11 years ago as the Pakistani contingent participated in the senior category.

Pakistan’s Haroon Khan won the bronze medal in the +58kg category of the event, while Arbaaz Khan and Hamza Umar Saeed won the bronze medals in the +63 and +87kg categories as the championship matches will continue till Feb 8. PTF President Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua and Umar Saeed of Combaxx Sports, have congratulated the players on excellent performances and hoped they will show their skills in future international tournaments to bring more medals for the country.

The PTF is also thankful to PSB and Ministry of IPC for the continued support as well as approving financial grant for this prestigious event, however, the federation also managed to take this huge contingent through sponsors, their annual grant and self-financed by the athletes. The main aim for participation in this mega event was to give exposure to athletes and also bring a soft image of Pakistan to other countries.