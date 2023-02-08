Share:

2 weeks ago, the deteriorating economic crisis seeped its way into the healthcare sector as a medicine shortage was feared. Commercial banks had refused to issue new LCs due to the lack of dollars and stocks of essential life-sav­ing drugs were running out. The situation still remains unsta­ble as now raw material has nearly run out.

In a letter to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), a week’s notice was given by 40 pharma firms to halt production if the situation is not mitigated. The cost of doing business and raw materials has risen exponentially with this near paralysis of an economic situation and a price increase or dollar injection is the only way out. The health ministry re­mains determined that there will be no shortage but with the current situation, it is difficult to believe that.

On the other end, a 28.5 percent across-the-board increase in prices is concerning for the heavily dependent and exas­perated population. While it is true that the US dollar has in­creased to Rs270 and the production cost is far beyond the maximum sale price, it is unfortunate that the situation has become this dire. The continuous denial of LCs for pharma raw material containers coupled with this currency plummet is to blame for the crisis at hand.

Inflationary adjustments and a maximum retail price may be the only out. To avoid a complete collapse of the industry, the companies should also be put into the hardship category and counted as essential items. With this news breakout and the rightful concern of shortage, it is also uncertain how the government will contain the situation. Panic buying and arti­ficial increases are all problems that should be foreseen and government policy should be swift in response. Over three dozen companies expressing their concerns adds to the sa­lience of the issue and the time for assurances is gone. Hope­fully, a way out will be worked on because a medicine short­age will add to our extremely long list of issues.