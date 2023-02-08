Share:

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs2.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs273.32 against the previous day's closing of Rs276.28.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs277 and Rs280 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by Rs2.50 and closed at Rs293.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs296.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs1.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs330.61 as compared to its last closing of Rs332.13.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 80 paisa and 78 paisa to close at Rs74.41 and Rs72.85 respectively.