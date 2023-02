Share:

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday in which the premier assured the international financial body of fulfilling the targets given to the country.

The PM was flanked by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while officials of the finance and energy ministry were also present in the meeting.

The officials of the energy ministry presented the Gas Management Plan, while the PM briefed the IMF on the current situation of the country’s economy.