Peshawar - Participants at a seminar organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on “Protection and Rights of Citizens: Political Consensus” on Tuesday urged political parties to focus their attention on implementing the National Action Plan and taking tough measures to combat terrorism and extremism.

Speakers included CSJ representative Peter Jacob, former MNA Bushra Gohar, Sardar Hussain Bakbak (ANP), Dr Khadim Husain, Peshawar Press Club president Arshad Aziz Malik, Ayub Shah (PPP), Augustin Jacob, Human Rights’ activist and Suneel Malik, and Naina Samson.

At this point, the CSJ released a report titled “Promises to Keep & Miles to Go,” which was based on an analysis of political parties pledges, actions, and performance regarding minorities’ rights, and found that both the government and opposition failed to fully implement their pledges over the last three parliamentary terms.

According to the study, the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) fulfilled none of the five pledges stated in its election campaign in 2018, while it made limited progress on two of them. Peter Jacob stated that civil society believes that success in combating extremism would be highly dependent on changes in the policy framework aimed at equalising rights and eliminating discrimination based on religion or belief, notably the impunity afforded to preachers of hate and intolerance.

He demanded that the upcoming census ensure the maximum inclusion of Pakistan’s diversity and that the political process enable significant changes in Pakistan’s legal framework, including the constitution, to instil the standards of justice and equality envisioned in Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s speech on August 11, 1947.

According to Bushra Gohar, political parties have failed to confront human rights violations, and they have compromised their mandates and political will as a consequence of pressure from religious organisations, forcing them to exploit religion in their narrative and policy measures for political point scoring.

According to Sardar Hussain Babuk, there are restrictions on freedom of expression, opinion, conscience, and religion in Pakistan. The primacy of the constitution and parliament is frequently challenged by powerful state institutions, leaving democratic institutions weak and marginalised.

According to PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik, the Pakistani constitution guarantees the protection of every citizen’s life and property; nevertheless, official institutions have failed to recognise their responsibilities to promote, safeguard, and fulfil human rights. He stated that the government and armed forces must agree to take real measures to combat terrorism and extremism.

According to the participants, the majority of policy actions lacked a solid legal foundation and implementation mechanism, indicating the need for a thorough review of our administrative system. The policy actions heavily rely on issuing notifications, which is a convenient use of administrative powers, while the government encountered difficulties in legislating and instituting rules of procedure in various measures.