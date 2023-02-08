Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Power, while showing dissatisfaction over the performance of the Prime Minister’s inquiry committee probing the recent electricity breakdown, has directed the Power Division to conduct a departmental inquiry and remove deputy managers of NTDC from their posts with immediate effect. The Senate Standing Committee on Power, which met under its chairman Saifullah Abro, has also directed that the preliminary report of the departmental inquiry should be presented to the committee within one week.

The committee was briefed on the breakdown that had pushed the entire country into darkness on January 23, and it was told that the restoration was matter of four hours but it took 48 hours to restore.

The committee was informed that Tarbela Power House failed seven times in the process of restoring electricity. The committee expressed dissatisfaction on the inquiry committee established by the prime minister and directed a departmental inquiry. It was informed that the Inquiry Committee is working under Musadik Malik.

However, the standing committee said that he was a busy person. The committee directed that departmental inquiry should be conducted and a preliminary report should be submitted to the committee within a week. The Committee also directed to remove deputy managers of NTDC from their posts with immediate effect. Official of the Power Division informed that inquiry on the breakdown has not yet been completed.

An inquiry committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Musadik Malik which is probing the matter. More than five meetings of the committee have been held. The inquiry committee was given a time of seven days, the inquiry should have been completed by now, said chairman of the committee. It was informed that the Inquiry Committee examines voltage at microsecond level, and also visited the NTDC data center.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef.H.Farooqui told the committee that the regulator also held meeting on the breakdown. After root cause analysis; they had focused on restoration, he said, adding that they are investigating that breakdown. NEPRA is probing why isolation was not done at the time of breakdown? Why north and south systems were not separated at the time of breakdown, he added. Chairman Nepra said that they are also investigating that why the North and South systems were not separated.

He said that the restoration was matter of four hours but it took 48 hours to restore. Saifullah Abro said that performance of power sector is disappointing and officers are not ready to work. The Standing Committee expressed its displeasure at the absence of NTDC officials in the recent breakdown. Chairman of the committee said that the power sector has been ruined. Pointing towards the officials of the Power Division he asked what else do you want? The IMF team is here, tell them that you have destroyed the power sector, the chairman said. The committee was informed that Secretary Power Division is participating in talks with IMF. KElectric CEO Moonas Alvi once again did not attend the standing committee meeting. It was informed by the KE’s official that the CEO of KE is out of the country and will attend the next meeting. It was informed that CEO will return on February 13th. If the CEO comes, meeting will be held on 14th, Chairman Standing Committee said.