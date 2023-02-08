Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the President referred to the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the election of an Assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by the Article 224(2) of the Constitution which emphasized the holding of election in 90 days.

He added that holding of fair and free elections is the primary and essential duty of the ECP.