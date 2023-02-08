Share:

The rape of a young woman at gunpoint at the Fatima Jinnah Park in F-9, Islamabad, shook the nation. Public backlash forced the government to re-evaluate its approach towards security and has brought the police force under fire for failing to protect citizens—partic­ularly women. Fortunately, the case has made its way to the National As­sembly which has stressed the need for justice and demanded a compre­hensive review of the security situation of Islamabad but what is most depressing is that this does not guarantee that positive change will be brought about in society.

The last year saw at least 37 criminal incidents in the F-9 park alone, six of which were filed to be rape cases. On a national level, research carried out by SAMAA TV indicates that a woman is raped every two hours. These are harrowing statistics that should themselves be enough to inspire in­dividual-level and state-level change in our society but it seems as though the plight of women falls upon deaf ears every single time.

As of right now, the police are still investigating the FIR and despite best efforts, have been unable to identify a suspect. We are still at a point where park administrative workers are being questioned, sketches of the perpetra­tor have been drawn up and CCTV footage is being reviewed and while these are routine procedures that have to be followed, the fear is that this crime will fade into insignificance as more time passes. The reason why this fear is not inconceivable is that we have seen it happen time and time again; what became of the six incidences of rape in the park earlier during 2022?

As a nation, we have become too accustomed to inaction, especially when it comes to sexual violence against women. The police’s ineptness goes un­checked by citizens who have just accepted that this is the way it is and the only real solution is for women to monitor themselves in regards to where they go, who they go out with, and at what time of the day. This sentiment is echoed in all segments of society that are likely to restrict women more despite promises of more security in such public spaces especially through initiatives like the Islamabad Safe City Project. It already promised more security and protection to all citizens but if crimes like these have not been deterred, we must also explore the idea that the problem lies in the men­tality cultivated and without changing that, no real progress is being made