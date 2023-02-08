Share:

Following last week’s decision to pass on the responsibility of an­nouncing the date for elections to the ECP, both the governors of KP and Punjab met on Monday and agreed that the coun­try could not afford separate elections in the current circumstanc­es. Therefore, polls for national and provincial assemblies should be held later this year after the completion of the federal government’s tenure in August. While the reasons hold weight on multiple counts, there is the matter of following the constitution is of course some­thing that will be a problem. Additionally, a refusal to announce a date will only further antagonise the PTI, which quit both assemblies to force elections and pressure the PDM coalition.

The federal coalition is of the opinion that the country cannot af­ford two separate elections as billions of rupees will be spent on the exercise. Given the existential economic woes of the country, hold­ing elections twice would be a significant drain on federal resourc­es. The cost argument is legitimate, and there are logistical consid­erations at play as well, not to mention the census which has not been completed as of yet. However, it remains to be seen if there will be legal hurdles and whether the constitution will allow this.

The federal coalition seems optimistic that pushing elections be­yond 90 days will not require new legislation, but that the respec­tive institutions will have to furnish substantial reasons for not holding elections.

Sources reveal that all the coalition stakeholders are unanimous to hold general elections on national and provincial assemblies on the same date, and this does seem to be a well-coordinated move given how the two governors also sent the letters to the ECP last week at the same time. For the PTI, it appears that its calculations have not worked out, with the PDM government getting its way with the sched­uling of elections and buying more time for building a narrative in the run-up to the general elections. However, given how the economic sit­uation is forecasted to worsen significantly in the coming months, it remains to be seen whether the PDM coalition will be able to make any amends with the general public in time for the elections.