Following last week’s decision to pass on the responsibility of announcing the date for elections to the ECP, both the governors of KP and Punjab met on Monday and agreed that the country could not afford separate elections in the current circumstances. Therefore, polls for national and provincial assemblies should be held later this year after the completion of the federal government’s tenure in August. While the reasons hold weight on multiple counts, there is the matter of following the constitution is of course something that will be a problem. Additionally, a refusal to announce a date will only further antagonise the PTI, which quit both assemblies to force elections and pressure the PDM coalition.
The federal coalition is of the opinion that the country cannot afford two separate elections as billions of rupees will be spent on the exercise. Given the existential economic woes of the country, holding elections twice would be a significant drain on federal resources. The cost argument is legitimate, and there are logistical considerations at play as well, not to mention the census which has not been completed as of yet. However, it remains to be seen if there will be legal hurdles and whether the constitution will allow this.
The federal coalition seems optimistic that pushing elections beyond 90 days will not require new legislation, but that the respective institutions will have to furnish substantial reasons for not holding elections.
Sources reveal that all the coalition stakeholders are unanimous to hold general elections on national and provincial assemblies on the same date, and this does seem to be a well-coordinated move given how the two governors also sent the letters to the ECP last week at the same time. For the PTI, it appears that its calculations have not worked out, with the PDM government getting its way with the scheduling of elections and buying more time for building a narrative in the run-up to the general elections. However, given how the economic situation is forecasted to worsen significantly in the coming months, it remains to be seen whether the PDM coalition will be able to make any amends with the general public in time for the elections.