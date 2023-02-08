Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday to hold by-elections for 31 National Assembly (NA) seats on March 19.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar penned a letter to the electoral watchdog, saying the ECP had issued a schedule for the NA by-polls on a working day, during which the majority of the masses usually remain busy in their job routines, in public and private sectors.

Mr Umar was concerned that the holding of elections on Thursday would deprive the majority of voters of their right to vote.

Continuing to express his reservations, Mr Umar said, "Even with the declaration of the public holiday on March 16, there will be a negative impact on the voting turnout.