KP IGP points out force shortage of 57,000 cops for election duties n Apprehends terror activities during electioneering n Governors of both provinces say separate elections for NA, PAs will be unaffordable and dangerous.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies may face delay as high profile relevant authorities have signalled that holding provincial polls amid the rising wave of terrorism in the country would be unaffordable rather dangerous for people’s lives.
KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali the other day met with his Punjab counterpart Balighur Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore and agreed that the country could not afford separate elections in current circumstances and, therefore, polls for national and provincial assemblies should be held later this year after the completion of the federal government’s tenure in August.
The Punjab governor also told the media that Pakistan can’t afford two separate elections as billions of rupees will be spent on this exercise.
Balighur Rehman expressed these views as opposition PTI is demanding holding of elections for Punjab and KP assemblies in 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.
It is to be mentioned here that the federal government has already declared that there is no need for new legislation to take the elections in Punjab and KP beyond 90 days.
“As the general elections are going to take place later this year, demand for an early election in two provinces seems out of place keeping in view economic woes of the country,” the governor commented. Meanwhile, KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari at a meeting held at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here expressed fears of terrorist attacks during elections in the province. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss elections in KP. The provincial police chief informed the Commission that the police force faced a shortage of 57,000 officials to conduct elections.
IGP Ansari said that in 2022, there were 494 attacks on the police force, and in this year so far there have been 46 attacks that have martyred 93 police officers. It is feared that there may be more attacks during elections, he added. According to a statement by the ECP, the IGP said he could not say with certainty that elections in the province will be completely peaceful. The CEC said the ECP was in touch with the Interior Ministry for deployment of army and FC personnel for the elections