KP IGP points out force shortage of 57,000 cops for election duties n Apprehends terror activities during electioneering n Governors of both provinces say separate elections for NA, PAs will be unaffordable and dangerous.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Elections for Pun­jab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa provin­cial assemblies may face delay as high pro­file relevant authori­ties have signalled that holding provincial polls amid the rising wave of terrorism in the coun­try would be unafford­able rather dangerous for people’s lives.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali the other day met with his Punjab counterpart Balighur Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore and agreed that the country could not afford sep­arate elections in cur­rent circumstances and, therefore, polls for na­tional and provincial assemblies should be held later this year after the completion of the federal government’s tenure in August.

The Punjab governor also told the media that Pakistan can’t afford two separate elections as bil­lions of rupees will be spent on this exercise.

Balighur Rehman ex­pressed these views as opposition PTI is de­manding holding of elections for Punjab and KP assemblies in 90 days of the dissolu­tion of assemblies.

It is to be mentioned here that the feder­al government has al­ready declared that there is no need for new legislation to take the elections in Punjab and KP beyond 90 days.

“As the general elec­tions are going to take place later this year, de­mand for an early elec­tion in two provinces seems out of place keeping in view economic woes of the coun­try,” the governor comment­ed. Meanwhile, KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari at a meeting held at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here ex­pressed fears of terrorist at­tacks during elections in the province. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sul­tan Raja to discuss elections in KP. The provincial police chief informed the Commis­sion that the police force faced a shortage of 57,000 officials to conduct elections.

IGP Ansari said that in 2022, there were 494 at­tacks on the police force, and in this year so far there have been 46 attacks that have martyred 93 police officers. It is feared that there may be more attacks during elec­tions, he added. According to a statement by the ECP, the IGP said he could not say with certainty that elections in the province will be complete­ly peaceful. The CEC said the ECP was in touch with the In­terior Ministry for deploy­ment of army and FC person­nel for the elections