Share:

ISLAMABAD - Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saud Bin Ab­dul Rahman Al Thani yesterday said that Qatar’s Min­istry of Interior had approved two more visa centres for Pakistan that would be established soon. The en­voy met Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi to discuss the matters of mutual interest. The Ambas­sador said: “We want to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani talent in Qatar.” Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan has full capacity to meet the manpower demand of Qatar and wished to make the immigration process more transparent and faster for meeting up the targets. “It is the need of hour to transform the relationship be­tween the two countries into a solid economic part­nership,” the minister added. Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, creating more em­ployment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar and issues of mutual interest during the meeting. They also reiterated the commitment to work together to further expand bilateral cooperation. Federal Minis­ter Sajid Hussain Turi also congratulated Qatar for hosting the most successful FIFA World Cup ever. The minister said that sports activities like FIFA promote international peace and Qatari ambassador appreci­ated Pakistani security forces for providing foolproof security during FIFA World Cup event. Pakistanis val­ued its bilateral relations with Qatar and considered it as their home, Turi added. Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani mentioned that Qa­tar was keen to further expand relations with Paki­stan due to the religious and cultural bids.