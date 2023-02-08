Share:

KARACHI - Ad­ministrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work of Quaid-e-Azam Monument near the Expo Center. Speak­ing on the occasion, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Monument will further enhance the beauty of the Expo Center. He said that work in the every department was being done for the bet­terment of district East and for the improvement of roads and streets. He also reviewed the work on Stadium Road Nursery, construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-10 and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-15.