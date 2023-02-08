Share:

HYDERABAD - The Medical Superintendent Lia­quat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on Tuesday said that it was a matter of pride for us as domestic as well as in­ternational organizations recog­nize the performance of both the branches of the hospital. With the support of the Sindh government, modern treatment facilities are be­ing provided in the hospital for the past few years and its benefits are reaching common patients, he said while talking to the administrative officers of the hospital.

The MS said a part from the treat­ment, the patients are also being provided facilities of pathology tests, radiology tests, food and medicines free of cost. In order to overcome the shortage of staff, adhoc employees will be appointed on several posts who will discharge their responsi­bilities for 12 hours a day, Dr Junejo said, adding that despite the lack of staff, various means are being uti­lized to run the affairs of the hospital in a better and efficient manner.

Director Admn Abdul Sattar Ja­toi, senior RMO General Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Muhammad Ali Qaim­khani, Dr Taufeeq Khan and others were also present on the occasion