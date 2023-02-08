Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, the Rescue 1122 team, led by DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, has been dispatched to Turkiye.

The 51-member urban search and rescue team was part of the international response. The Pakistan search and rescue team was certified by the United Nations INSRAG and the rescue delegation consisted of rope rescue, command support and coordination and communication. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Turkiye was a brotherly country of Pakistan and we cannot see it in trouble. The rescuers of Punjab have gone to Turkiye to rescue the earthquake victims. The best experts have been dispatched for the rescue and relief operations of the earthquake victims, he added.

In a statement, caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Amir Mir said that Pakistan was firmly standing with Turkiye in a difficult moment.