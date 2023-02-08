Share:

KARACHI - Several celebrities, including drama actress Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana and film director Nabeel Qureshi, were attacked by a mob during the shoot of an upcoming project in Karachi’s PIB Colony. Responding to the incident, East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer on Tuesday confirmed that the mob misbehaved with the actors and other staff at the shoot. Two suspects were arrested. He said that the residents didn’t want the shoot to take place in their neighbourhood. A case is being registered at the Jamshed Quarters Police Station.

On Monday, Qureshi shared details of the incident, calling it “horrific”, via his social media handles.He said the mob harassed actresses, beat crew members and stole their mobiles and other equipment. In a series of tweets, the ‘Load Wedding’ director claimed that the attackers were equipped with weapons. Qureshi requested the authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators to make an example out of the incident, and ensure the future safety of the artist fraternity in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s much adored actress Mahira Khan reacted saying:“I don’t believe this!! Who is responsible ? Who will answer for this?” Meanwhile, Hira said that she prayed that no one faced such an “unfortunate event” ever in their lives. “The law and order situation in the country is getting worse day-by-day, the government should ask the forces to take strict action against the people involved in this,” Hira wrote on her Instagram story. Actor Gul-e-Rana said that only they knew how they survived the attack for two hours.

“If we weren’t brave enough, you would be picking up dead bodies,” she added. Moreover, renowned film and drama actor Ahsan Khan also condemned the matter saying that “security is a must for areas like Jamshed Quarters”. He also demanded law enforcement agencies to take swift action. “What happened with Nabeel and his team is not OK and we should all stand up for them,” he wrote in an Instagram story.