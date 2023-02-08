Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 99 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 276.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 275.29. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 279 and Rs. 282.00 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by 54 paisas and closed at Rs 296.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 296.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.09, whereas an increase of 07 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 332.13 as compared to its last closing of Rs 332.06. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 26 paisas each to close at Rs 75.21 and Rs 73.63 respectively.