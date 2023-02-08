Share:

MOSCOW - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused the US and its allies of trying to drag out the conflict in ukraine for as long as possible by supplying heavy weapons to Kyiv, and that such steps are drawing NATO countries into the conflict. The US and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible. With this purpose, they have commenced to deliver heavy offensive armament, openly urging Ukraine to capture our territories,” Shoigu said during a meeting with Russian defense officials on tuesday. “Indeed, this kind of steps involve NATO countries in the conflict, and can lead to an unpredictable level of its escalation,” he added.

“The groups of Russian forces continue grinding all the armament and hardware, delivered to Kyiv, both at the routes of their delivery, and at the combat positions.” CNN is unable to independently verify those claims. Shoigu’s claim comes as Ukraine expects Russia to mobilize up to half a million additional soldiers in the coming months, according to a senior intelligence official. UKrAINE SAyS rUSSIA IS StoCKpIlING AmmUNItIoN AND troopS AhEAD of EAStErN offENSIvE Russian forces in eastern Ukraine appear to be stockpiling ammunition and building up troop reserves ahead of an offensive that could begin in weeks, ukraine’s top official in the Luhansk region has said.

The Russians “are bringing in ammunition, but they do not waste as much of it as they used to,” Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, said Monday on VotTak television. “Meaning they are saving ammunition load because they are getting ready for the full-scale offensive,” he added. Hayday said that the Russian military continues to mass mobilized troops in Ukraine. He said he believes there are tens of thousands of mobilized troops in the occupied Luhansk region, not including regular army personnel like paratroopers.