Share:

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to set up a booth in the cargo section of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to curb the smuggling of dollars and other for­eign currencies.

According to reports, setting up a booth in the CAA cargo section will also help exchange companies ex­port foreign exchange. The central bank has also sent a letter to CAA to provide space for the booth in the cargo export section of Jinnah Inter­national airport Karachi. Through this booth, SBP and Customs will put up a joint effort to stop the smuggling of foreign currency and strictly monitor the exchange com­panies. “The operationalization of the SBO-Customs joint Booth at the cargo side of JIAP is crucial for the smooth functioning of the foreign currencies export by exchange com­panies and we urge you to take im­mediate action on this matter,” SBP stated in the letter to CAA.