SUKKUR - Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare orga­nization (SDSWO), Pakistan, was deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake that struck Tur­kiye’s southeastern province of Maras. In a statement is­sued here on Tuesday, Cen­tral Chairman of SDSWO, Ali Muhammad Soomro stated that they would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who lost their loved ones to the catas­trophe; and pray that those martyred in the earthquake may receive the highest rank in Jannah (Aameen).