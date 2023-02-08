SUKKUR - Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare organization (SDSWO), Pakistan, was deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye’s southeastern province of Maras. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Central Chairman of SDSWO, Ali Muhammad Soomro stated that they would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who lost their loved ones to the catastrophe; and pray that those martyred in the earthquake may receive the highest rank in Jannah (Aameen).
February 08, 2023
