Peshawar - Several candidates have submitted nomination papers for the by-elections on eight National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the second day, said a spokesman for the Election Commission.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is today (Wednesday). Elections for eight NA seats in KP (NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA- 18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan, and NA-43 Khyber) will take place on March 16.

On February 9, the initial list of candidates will be made public.

While candidates will receive their election symbols on February 23, nomination papers may be withdrawn up to February 22.