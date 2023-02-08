Share:

HYDERABAD - The Planning and Development Department will hold a consultative workshop titled ‘Sindh resettlement and rehabilitation pol­icy, 2023’ at the Darbar Hall, Commissioner Hyderabad Office tomorrow (Thursday).

According to public notice, the Sindh government was developing the policy to address the important aspects of develop­ment in a wholesome manner through dedi­cated policy tools, mitigation measures and an institutional set-up. The purpose was to support the resettlement and livelihood res­toration of the affected people and commu­nities. The stakeholders including the town planners, representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations had been invited to attend the workshop.

On the occasion, Sindh Secretary of En­vironment would give a general overview which would be followed by sharing a case study of Akram Canal. The event would conclude after taking feedback from the participants.