LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana Divi­sion Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Tuesday visited Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri (Larkana). He visited various departments of the institution. He also vis­ited the library section, plant pathology, anatomology, plant protection, social science and other departments of the col­lege and interacted with the students and teachers study­ing there. On this occasion, the Principal of the college Prof. Dr. Sultan Mitlo and the director of the college Kashif Hussain Jatoi informed the Commissioner Larkana about the performance of the institution and its prob­lems and said that the budget of the college is very small, the institution has major problems which need to be solved.

Commissioner Larkana re­minded them that the increase in the budget will be made soon. The students of the college com­plained to him that the food and living facilities in the hostel were not good, mess and other facilities should be arranged. He assured them that these facili­ties would be provided soon.

The Commissioner Larkana said the Sindh government is making efforts day and night to provide education, accom­modation and other basic facili­ties to the students so that they do not have to face any kind of hindrance during their studies and they are provided with all kinds of facilities and they get all kinds of legitimate facilities.

The commissioner also said that this agricultural college is a gift given by Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto, who estab­lished this institution in 1990 and provided maximum facili­ties to the students so that they could move forward diligently. He said that with the advice of the Department of Agriculture and the Chamber of Agricul­ture, they will conduct an ag­ricultural seminar here, so that the students could get latest information about agriculture sector. He also advised the stu­dents of the college, met with the farmers to learn from their experiences and introduce new species of agriculture through their knowledge. The Commis­sioner also met with the farm­ers working in agriculture field and got information from them about the crops.

Dr. Shahnawaz Khuhro, Dr. Mohammad Haroon Holio, Nusrat Hussain Abbasi, Dr. Ab­dul Hameed Memon, Dr. Nazir Ahmed Panhwar and others were present on the occasion.