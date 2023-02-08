Share:

LAHORE - The three-day National Coaches Seminar has started at a local hotel under the auspices of Special Olympics Pakistan. Total 38 coaches from Sindh, Punjab, KP and Islamabad are taking part in this seminar. Special Olympic Canadian Head Coach, Glenn Cundari, provided modern training to coaches on how to prepare athletes for mega-events. Along with the role of the coach in the player’s life, other detailed information was provided through practical and multimedia awareness, in addition to notes through charts and video clips were also shown for information on modern sports techniques.