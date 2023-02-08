Share:

ISLAMABAD - Famous Urdu poet and literary figure, Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum best known for his creation of the beloved character ‘Tot Batot’ was remembered on Tuesday on his 45th death anniversary. He was born in Amritsar, India, to parents of Kashmiri descent, Tabassum was an amazing talent who earned a Master’s degree in Persian from Forman Christian College in Lahore and went on to spend his entire career at Government College Lahore, eventually rising to head the Department of Persian Studies. Tabassum was best known for his creation of the beloved character ‘Tot Batot’ and for his translations of numerous poetical works from Urdu and Persian into Punjabi.

He was a prolific writer and speaker, and his works and speeches were widely recognized for their beauty and insight. He was also a soughtafter speaker on radio and television, where his engaging personality and deep understanding of the literary arts made him a popular figure. Throughout his career, Tabassum received numerous awards for his contributions to the literary world, including the Tamgha-e-Nishane-Sipas award from the Government of Iran in 1966 and the Sitara-iImtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.