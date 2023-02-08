Share:

January 10, 1966, was a very im­portant day in the history of Pak­istan as on this day, the President of Pakistan Field Marshal Ayub Khan, and the then Prime minis­ter of India Lal Bahadur Shastri signed the famous Tashkent decla­ration in the capital of Uzbekistan in the presence of the prime min­ister of Soviets’ Union. This peace agreement was signed after the 1965 war between the two coun­tries. In the agreement the Pres­ident of Pakistan and the Prime minister of India declared their firm resolve to restore normal and peaceful relations between their countries and to promote under­standing and friendly relations between their countries. They re­affirmed their obligation under the UN charter to settle through peaceful means.

They agreed that all the armed personnel of the two countries shall be withdrawn not later than 25 February 1966 to the positions they held prior to August 1965 and both sides shall observe the cease-fire terms on the cease-fire line”.

As a result of this agreement the armed forces of both coun­tries withdrew to the positions on August 5, 1965, but this Tash­kent declaration changed the path of Pakistan’s history. The then foreign minister of Pakistan Mr. Z.A Bhutto who was a part of the Pakistani delegation in Tash­kent was not very happy with the signing of that document and his disagreement was clearly ev­ident in the photograph of the signing in the ceremony when all present over their shown clap­ping with broad smiles whereas Z A Bhutto was seen though clap­ping but with a broken heart and with a gloomy and somber face. Rumors soon found the way all over the country that ZAB was not in favor of that agreement the proof of which was the pho­tograph of him at the signing in ceremony, soon Bhutto resigned or was made to resign from the cabinet post, and that was the start of a new chapter not in the political life of Bhutto but in the history of Pakistan.

Bhutto launched his own new political party the name of PPP upon witnessing his popularity in the country the basis of which was the photograph taken in Tashkent. Bhutto too availed that opportu­nity and in every public meeting pledged to take the cat out of the bag of the Tashkent declaration, thus that declaration changed the path of history, Field Marshal Ayub Khan finally resigned hand­ing powers to the then army chief Gen Yahya Khan and general elec­tions took place.

In this way, January 10 carries very special and significant im­portance in the history of Pakistan when just one photograph result­ed in altering the path of history.

AAMIR AQIL,

Lahore.