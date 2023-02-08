Share:

LAHORE - A luncheon was hosted in honor of Afghan students of the last semester studying in the University of Engineer­ing and Technology (UET), here on Tuesday. The lun­cheon was organized by the hostel management on the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar in which Deans, Senior Warden, Reg­istrar and other administra­tive officers participated. On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor expressed good wishes for the students. He assured to provide all pos­sible facilities to students from other countries study­ing in the university. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar also urged the Afghan students to play their positive and effective role for the development of Afghanistan after complet­ing their studies as well as for nurturing brotherly rela­tions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Afghan students described their stay in Pakistan and espe­cially at the university as a very pleasant and memora­ble experience and thanked the university administra­tion and teachers for it.