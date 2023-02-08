Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Urdu University Islamabad yesterday organised a seminar regarding “Kashmir Solidarity Day” which was participated by a large number of students and heads of all departments to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. On the special invitation of In-charge Islamabad Campus Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ishaq, the leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mr. Parvez Shah participated as a special guest.

Islamabad Campus incharge Dr. Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq in his address while welcoming Mr. Parvez Shah and all the participants said that only those living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can understand the pain of the people of Kashmir who are victims of brutal oppression and tyranny of India for many decades.

“Today we are going to come together to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and I believe that very soon Kashmir will get freedom from the illegal rule of India,” he added. Addressing the participants, chief guest Mr. Parvez Shah shed light on the various periods of Kashmir’s freedom struggle since the establishment of Pakistan till now.