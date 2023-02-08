Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq claimed on Wednesday the United States imposed "artificial leadership" on country to seize its nuclear assets.

Expressing his concern over the ongoing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Haq questioned, "What are the reasons behind the security lapses." Taking a dig at the political opponents, Mr Haq said, "They are busy for the sake of distributing the ministries."

Believing the masses were showing a lack of interest on institutions, Mr Haq said, "What type of sin we committed that KP was witnessing the security lapses."

He blamed the "heavyweights" of the country’s politics – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and Asif Ali Zardari –for the current situation.