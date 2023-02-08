Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States has termed Pakistan to be its ‘stalwart partner’ in the fight against terrorism.

The remarks by US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price came on Tuesday against the backdrop of the re­cent Peshawar Police Lines terrorist attack that killed over 100 peo­ple, mostly policemen.

Referring to escalating terror attacks, the State Department’s spokes­person said, “Paki­stan will continue to be a stalwart partner of the United States and vice versa in the face of these types of horrific terror­ist attacks.” The spokes­person said that the US has issued a statement after the terrorist at­tack in Peshawar. “Any terrorist attack is something that we condemn with the utmost vocifer­ousness. But this attack resulted in the deaths of scores of innocent ci­vilians as well as public servants, in­dividuals who had dedicated their lives to protecting their fellow Pa­kistani citizens,” the spokesper­son said.“This is a scourge that af­fects Pakistan, it affects India, and it affects Afghanistan. It is something that we’re focused on throughout the entire region. We’ve talked in recent days about our commitment to stand with Pakistan in the face of these security threats,” Ned Price maintained. Pakistan is crafting a new strategy to deal with the resur­gent banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTP). There are concerns that Pakistan may not get the support from countries such as US to deal with the terrorism.