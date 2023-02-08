ISLAMABAD - The United States has termed Pakistan to be its ‘stalwart partner’ in the fight against terrorism.
The remarks by US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price came on Tuesday against the backdrop of the recent Peshawar Police Lines terrorist attack that killed over 100 people, mostly policemen.
Referring to escalating terror attacks, the State Department’s spokesperson said, “Pakistan will continue to be a stalwart partner of the United States and vice versa in the face of these types of horrific terrorist attacks.” The spokesperson said that the US has issued a statement after the terrorist attack in Peshawar. “Any terrorist attack is something that we condemn with the utmost vociferousness. But this attack resulted in the deaths of scores of innocent civilians as well as public servants, individuals who had dedicated their lives to protecting their fellow Pakistani citizens,” the spokesperson said.“This is a scourge that affects Pakistan, it affects India, and it affects Afghanistan. It is something that we’re focused on throughout the entire region. We’ve talked in recent days about our commitment to stand with Pakistan in the face of these security threats,” Ned Price maintained. Pakistan is crafting a new strategy to deal with the resurgent banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). There are concerns that Pakistan may not get the support from countries such as US to deal with the terrorism.