Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani said on Wednesday that the authority would add 10,000 MegaWatts of hydroelectricity to the national grid by 2030.

Mr. Ghani chaired a conference attended by Wapda General Managers, Project Directors, member Finance, member Water, and member Power. He said the addition of 10,000MWs to the grid would not only increase the total electricity capacity to 20,000MWs but also add 12 million acre-feet (MAF) to the water storage capacity.

The chairman said the addition of electricity and water storage capacity would help stabilize the country’s economy. “Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu, and Tarbela hydel-power projects stand out in the under-construction projects being carried out by the Wapda”, he added. It was the biggest challenge for Wapda, he said, to complete the ongoing projects.