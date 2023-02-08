Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s of­fice has announced that renowned businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik has been appointed as Sharif’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of a state minister.

But, who really is Jawad Sohrab Ma­lik and how did he make it to the level of the state minister? Jawad Sohrab Malik belongs to a well-heeled and renowned business and political family of Pakistan, based out of Islamabad. He is nephew of Moham­med Mian Soomro who has served as Governor Sindh, Chairman Sen­ate, Prime Minister and President of Pakistan and Minister for Privatisation. Jawad Sohrab is grandson of former Nazima of Jacobabad Begum Saeeda Soomro. His mother Maliha Malik currently has a stronghold on the politics in Ja­cobabad and is extremely active.

Jawad Sohrab Malik qualified as a lawyer from London. He obtained his law degree from the University of Cardiff. After finishing his law education, Jawad Sohrab focussed full time on his businesses with the aim to modernise and innovate. He has been successfully running a vast business empire stretched to Lon­don, Pakistan and Dubai. The busi­nesses include real estate develop­ment, general trading, information technology and spans through to various other sectors. The business­man has been diving his time be­tween London and Islamabad. He has developed good contacts inter­nationally including with the Ameri­can members of Congress, British parliamentarians, global business elite, Gulf royal families and political parties in Pakistan across the board. He was hailed as a Pandemic hero when Pakistan was locked down during the Covid outbreak. Through his charitable wing called Sohrab Foundation, Jawad Malik has been serving the country by providing relief to the most disadvantaged sec­tions of the society. His work was recognised at the national level and was awarded by Pakistan Army for his contribution in the relief work.

Jawad Sohrab Malik led the fight for justice for his slain brother Bar­rister Fahad Malik. The London law graduate was killed in August 2016 in cold blood by a notorious Islam­abad land grabbing gang. Jawad Sohrab led campaign for justice for his brother gallantly, fighting several odds and facing real threats from the powerful mafia elements but he didn’t give up. It was due to his ef­forts that the matter of killing was discussed in the UK Parliament and at the influential UK Home Affairs Parliamentary Committee where the UK Home Secretary spoke about the killing and demanded justice for the family. Eventually, all killers were sentenced to life imprison­ment. Jawad has been working with PM Sharif’s cabinet on several tasks since PDM coalition came to power after Imran lost vote of no-confi­dence in parliament. Jawad has been made the SAPM to help govt improve governance. He has been handed over focal tasks related to function­ing of govt along with special assign­ments directed by PM. It is under­stood that he has been assisting the govt for several months now