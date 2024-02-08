10 NA, 21 PA seats up for grab in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with other de­partments has completed all neces­sary arrangements to hold General Election 2024 in a free, fair and trans­parent manner in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of Election Commis­sion Faisalabad said here on Wednes­day that there were 10 National As­sembly and 21 provincial assembly seats in Faisalabad district and polling in these constituencies would com­mence sharp at 8 am on Thursday (February 08) which would continue up to 5 pm. He said that 863 were in the run for General Election 2024 for 31 seats from Faisalabad. However, real contest would occur in all con­stituencies between the PML-N, PPP and independent candidates claiming to be supported by the PTI.

He said that 277 candidates would contest elections from national assem­bly seats including 25 candidates in NA-95 (Faisalabad-I), 24 in NA-96 (Faisala­bad-II), 22 in NA-97 (Faisalabad-III), 20 in NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV), 25 in NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), 15 in NA-100 (Faisala­bad-VI), 33 in NA-101 (Faisalabad-VII), 40 in NA-102 (Faisalabad-VIII), 45 in NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX) and 28 candi­dates in NA-104 (Faisalabad-X).

Similarly, 586 candidates would contest general election from provin­cial assembly seats of the district in­cluding 17 candidates in PP-98 (Fais­alabad-I), 31 in PP-99 (Faisalabad-II), 30 in PP-100 (Faisalabad-III), 36 in PP-101 (Faisalabad-IV), 19 in PP-102 (Faisalabad-V), 26 in PP-103 (Faisala­bad-VI), 29 in PP-104 (Faisalabad-VII), 22 in PP-105 (Faisalabad-VIII), 32 in PP-106 (Faisalabad-IX), 32 in PP-107 (Faisalabad-X), 13 in PP-108 (Faisala­bad-XI), 21 in PP-109 (Faisalabad-XII), 26 in PP-110 (Faisalabad-XIII), 23 in PP-111 (Faisalabad-XIV), 37 in PP-112 (Faisalabad-XV), 26 in PP-113 (Faisal­abad-XVI), 41 in PP-114 (Faisalabad-XVII), 33 in PP-115 (Faisalabad-XVIII), 30 in PP-116 (Faisalabad-XIX), 25 in PP-117 (Faisalabad-XX) and 37 candi­dates in PP-118 (Faisalabad-XXI).

He said that there were total 5297,899 registered voters in Fais­alabad including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females. He said that 514641 registered voters including 277868 males and 236773 females would ex­ercise their vote power on Thursday in NA-95, PP-98 and PP-99 where the ECP established 323 polling stations including 106 polling stations for men, 102 for women and 115 combined.

Similarly, total 562891 voters in­cluding 302459 males and 260422 fe­males would cast their votes in NA-96, PP-100 and PP-101 where 345 polling stations were established to facilitate the voters including 126 polling sta­tions for men, 123 for women and 96 polling stations combined.

In NA-97, PP-102 and PP-103, to­tal 491703 voters including 272265 males and 219438 females would cast their votes in favor of their favorite candidates and for this purpose, the ECP established 341 polling stations in these constituencies including 101 polling stations for men, 101 for wom­en and 139 combined.

He further said that total 579457 registered voters including 312431 males and 267026 females would exercise their vote power in NA-98, PP-104 and PP-105 where 378 poll­ing stations were established includ­ing 156 polling stations for men, 152 for women and 70 combined. In NA-99, PP-106 and PP-107, total 491437 voters including 265019 males and 226418 females would elect their fa­vorite candidates on Thursday and the ECP had established 392 polling sta­tions including 172 polling stations for men, 164 for women and 56 combined in these constituencies. He said that there were 507880 registered voters including 274365 males and 233515 females in NA-100, PP-108 and PP-109 where 377 polling stations were setup including 176 polling stations for men, 163 for women and 38 combined.