15, 696 polling stations for 21.928m voters set up in KP: PEC

PESHAWAR - All arrangements have been complet­ed by Election Commission of Paki­stan for free and transparent election in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where over 21.928 million registered voters would decide fate of 713 candidates contest­ing for National Assembly seats and 1,814 candidates of provincial assem­bly seats on February 8 (today).

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) spokesman told APP on Wednes­day that all arrangements for February 8, 2024 general election were complet­ed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includ­ing merged tribal districts where over 1,80,000 trained polling staff were de­ployed for polling duties.

He said that there are over 11.944383 million male and 99,83,737 million fe­male who exercise right of votes in KP including merged tribal districts. Sim­ilarly, 4,180 polling stations were set up for male, 4,287 polling stations for female and 6600 collective polling sta­tions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that 4,178 polling stations were declared highly sensitive and 5,925 sensitive where police and security per­sonnel would be deployed for smooth conduct of the election process.

As per ECP’s Code of Conduct, there would be a complete ban on election­eering and persuading voters within 400 meter distance of the polling sta­tions and only polling camps of the poll­ing parties could be established at 400 meters distance in rural areas and 100 meters in urban areas of the province.

The spokesman said that district re­turning officers, returning officers, po­lice and administration would ensure implementation of ECP’S code of con­duct during the polling process and can take strict action against violators.

He said that 45,440,000 ballot pa­pers were printed for elections and foolproof security arrangements were made for voters at polling stations.

To ensure foolproof security, he said police, frontier constabulary, frontier corps and Pakistan Army would be de­ployed and no one would be allowed to disrupt the polling process on election day, he said. He said strategy was also chalked for snowfall districts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and arrangements for election results were made at Qa­yyum Stadium, Eidgah and Returning Officers offices.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaud­hary, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed visited the office of Provincial Election Commissioner and inspected preparations regarding handing over of polling materials.

They also inspected the monitoring control room at PEC where they were briefed by the joint secretary provin­cial election commission.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Dr Go­har Ejaz visited Chief Secretary Office KP on Tuesday night where he was briefed about security arrangements made for smooth conduct of the election.

The minister underlined the need of significance of the contingency plans in case the online system of ECP did not function and asked the top officials of KP bureaucracy to ensure efficiency of back up mechanism through pre-polls drill exercise.

The minister highly praised the ef­forts put to develop the online applica­tion for the conduct of GE-2024 ie pro­vincial election workplace that would conduct polls through in over 15,000 polling stations in the province.

Following the end of the election campaign, the supporters of candi­dates were seen busy preparing their parties’ polling booths outside the poll­ing station for education of young and female voters.

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed among voters in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa where young voters were eagerly awaiting to poll their first votes. The polling would start 8am and would continue till 5pm without any break. Soon after completion of voting pro­cess, counting of ballot papers would start in presence of voters and results on farm 45 of ECP would be shared with ROs and to be fixed on the con­cerned polling stations for information.

The tribal voters of erstwhile Fata were jubilant to participate in the sec­ond direct general elections and all were awaiting to poll their votes in large numbers in favour of their candi­dates on February 8, 2024.