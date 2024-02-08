16 candidates on the run for NA 50

ATTOCK - For NA 50 Attock consisting of tehsil Jand, Pindigheb and Fatehjang, there are 16 candidates on the run. Prominent among them who may bag this seat include former MNA Eman Tahir backed by PTI, for­mer MNA Malik Sohail Khan PML N, Sardar Saleem Haid­ar PPP and Allama Saad Riz­vi TLP. Except Eman Tahir, all other contestants are residents of this constitu­ency. However, all includ­ing Eman Tahir have their own vote bank. Eman Ta­hir has the advantage over others of her father, former MNA and former District Nazim Attock Tahir Sadiq, who enjoys a big support in this constituency. Similar­ly, Saad Rizvi TLP Chief has also a good vote bank in the constituency. In this con­stituency, total registered voters are 708151 which include 363116 male and 345035 female voters.