24 PTI’s workers booked for violating election COC in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Around 24 unknown workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked for blocking roads during the electoral rally at Qunwan Chauk. According to the FIR, participants in the rally created a mess at the square that caused a public nuisance.

According to the report of the Sub-Inspector Ghulam Asgar, an FIR was launched against the given number of participants of the political party.

According to a police spokesman, it was a non-forgiven act.

Earlier, the police held that work­ers of the political party blocked traffic on the road and raised loud slogans on the rhythm of the party’s song on loudspeakers.

Later on, the workers got dis­persed by intruding on the heavy contingent of the police. It was also reported that the police and PTI’s workers gathered opposite each other. Jamshed Dasti, the PTI’s can­didate, also came over but left with­out making a speech to the crowd.

The police have closed the sur­rounding shops, aiming to avoid confrontation between the workers.

ELECTIONS 2024: OVER 7,000 LAW ENFORCERS DEPUTED O MAINTAIN SECURITY INMUZAFFARGARH, KOT ADDU

Police evolved foolproof security arrangements in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu as over 7000 law enforc­ers would perform duties at differ­ent constituencies.

According to police sources, the security arrangements have been made in zones, sectors and sub-sectors. In each zone, the DSPs have been deputed at seven zones to monitor the security situation.

SHOs will inspect security at 24 sector-level layers and similarly, other officers including Assistant Sub Inspectors will be alert at 73 sub-sectors. For smooth conduct of polling in the district, a total of 1767 polling stations have been estab­lished. The officials informed that 204 polling stations were highly sensitive. Closed-circuit TV cameras have been installed around the sen­sitive polling stations.

The police will ensure the imple­mentation of the elections’ code of conduct. Law enforcers from the Pakistan Army and Ranger will also perform duties. Pickets at exit and entry points of the cities have also been set up.

A quick response force will also be operational to deal with emergen­cies. The district police have also established a central control room, said police officials.

In case of any emergency, the citi­zens are instructed to call emergen­cy number 15 or 0669200330.