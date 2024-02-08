28 die, 29 injured in bomb blasts in Balochistan hours before vote

QUETTA - At least 28 people were martyred and 29 others injured in two separate bomb blasts near office of a political party and an independent candi­date in Qila Saifullah and Pishin districts of Balo­chistan on Wednesday.

The first blast killed 16 people in Pishin dis­trict. A second explosion left 12 people dead in Qila Saifullah to the east. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Police sources said at least eight people died on the spot and 13 oth­ers sustained injuries in blast near Jamiat Ula­ma-e- Islam (JUI) elec­tion office of Maulana Abdul Wasay from PB-3 in Qila Saifullah district area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the blast oc­curred at the Election office of JUI’s candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay in Qila Saifullah district. As a result, eight people died on the spot while 13 others received injuries.

The bodies and the in­ jured are shifting to the near­by hospital. The victims’ iden­tity could not be ascertained so far. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cor­doned off the entire area and started investigation of nature blast. The bomb in Pishin, a town about 100km (62 miles) south-east of the Afghan border, went off in front of an independent candidate’s party office. The pro­vincial authorities said 25 peo­ple were also wounded. Images on social media showed cars and motorbikes blown apart by the force of the explosion. Officials said the candidate was meet­ing his polling agent at the time. According to Balochistan Care­taker Information Minister Jaan Achakzai, JUI-F candidate Mau­lana Abdul Wasi was unhurt as a result of the explosion. The min­ister said that the critically in­jured were being transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

The police, rescue, and secu­rity forces are engaged in relief operations, and an emergency had been declared at DHQ hos­pitals after the explosion.

Also, 16 persons died and 10 others injured in a blast which took place outside an indepen­dent candidate’s office in Kha­nozai area of Pishin district. Lev­ies sources confirmed attack targeted election office of for­mer provincial Minister Asfan­dyar Khan Kakar in PB-47 con­stituency. Rescue teams have started operation and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), they added. The Pishin assistant commissioner said the critical injured would be shift­ed to Quetta. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blasts in Pishin and Qilla Saifullah. Ex­pressing regret over the loss of lives in blasts, the Prime Minis­ter instructed to provide imme­diate medical aid to the injured. The prime minister sought the report of the incident from the Chief Secretary Balochistan.

He said the government is de­termined to conduct the general elections peacefully and any at­tempt to sabotage the law and order situation will be thwarted.