4,800 cops to be deployed across Attock

ATTOCK - As many as 4,800 cops will be deployed across the Attock district to ensure safety of the vot­ers, polling staff and poll­ing stations today. As per the press release issued from Attock police head­quarters, District Police Of­ficer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghi­yas Gul will supervise all the security. As per details, 1017 polling stations have been established across the district, including 24 A cat­egory, 47 B category while 946 C category polling sta­tions will be provided secu­rity as per the requirement. The cops deployed to per­form security duties include district police, elite force, patrolling police and traf­fic police. All the security will be monitored from the central control room estab­lished in DPO office. Apart from this, a heavy contin­gent of police force will re­main standby in the police lines to deal with any emer­gency situation. DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that it is our mis­sion and paramount duty to conduct general elections peacefully while maintain­ing the law and order situa­tion throughout the district. DPO said that this was a na­tional cause and every one must play his/ her role in smooth conduct of the gen­eral election.