4,800 cops to be deployed across Attock

ATTOCK - As many as 4,800 cops will be deployed across the Attock district to ensure safety of the voters, polling staff and polling stations today. As per the press release issued from Attock police headquarters, District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul will supervise all the security. As per details, 1017 polling stations have been established across the district, including 24 A category, 47 B category while 946 C category polling stations will be provided security as per the requirement. The cops deployed to perform security duties include district police, elite force, patrolling police and traffic police. All the security will be monitored from the central control room established in DPO office. Apart from this, a heavy contingent of police force will remain standby in the police lines to deal with any emergency situation. DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that it is our mission and paramount duty to conduct general elections peacefully while maintaining the law and order situation throughout the district. DPO said that this was a national cause and every one must play his/ her role in smooth conduct of the general election.