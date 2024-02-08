Thursday, February 08, 2024
76 percent Pakistanis will accept poll results: Survey

News Desk
February 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  The people of Pakistan are excited about the up­coming elections and expect complete transparen­cy in the polling process, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday. According to a recent survey by Pa­kistan Pulse, 76 percent of Pakistanis will accept poll results, while 17 percent of respondents did not give any opinion. The survey further finds that 77 percent of rural and 74 percent of urban cit­izens will accept the election outcome, showing greater confidence in the rural areas with regard to transparency and election results.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79 percent of peo­ple will accept the election results, while this ra­tio will remain 78 percent in Punjab, 63 percent in Balochistan, 74 percent in Sindh, and 53 percent in Islamabad Capital Territory. However, the ratio to accept poll results is 56 percent among those who may prefer not to cast their votes. Acceptance of election results by a large majority of the pop­ulation indicates that the people of Pakistan ful­ly believe in the transparency of the polling pro­cess and deem continuity of democracy as a way to progress and development of the country.

A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election

News Desk

