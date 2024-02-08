A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election

ISLAMABAD - Azerbaijan underwent the snap pres­idential election on Wednesday what is being dubbed as the dawn of a new era in the country’s history that has recently achieved the full restora­tion of its sovereignty. The election comes at the end of a tumultuous 30-year period of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories. Accord­ing to Azerbaijan’s official media, seven candidates are competing for the presidency. The voting is taking place at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies, including 6,319 per­manent stations and 218 located in Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representa­tions in foreign countries.

The voting is being monitored by 790 international observers repre­senting 72 international organiza­tions and citizens of 89 countries, besides over 89,000 local observers.

“There has been no similar vic­tory in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan. Considering all the fac­tors – political, military, the 30-year occupation, the natural terrain of the territory, and the number of defence lines – this is the most brilliant vic­tory of the Azerbaijani people and the state,” said an analyst. Furthermore, the elections hold significance as they will be conducted across every corner of Azerbaijan, including the recently liberated territories.

It marks the first time in the inde­pendent life of Azerbaijan that such a comprehensive electoral process will take place, underscoring the nation’s commitment to democracy and inclusivity. The announcement of snap presidential elections rein­forces the commitment to democrat­ic principles.

The analyst said that the presiden­tial elections are poised to not only validate the achievements of the past but also set the course for a prom­ising future filled with democracy, prosperity, and persistent growth.