Ahmed Shah visits Sindh Information Dept Election Cell

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minor­ity Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Wednesday, visited the Election Cell estab­lished in the Sindh Information Department.

The information minister inspected arrange­ments made at the election cell and issued various instructions for ensuring the timely dissemination of authentic information regarding the electoral process to media persons.

The minister, speaking on the occasion said that the Sindh Information Department’s election cell will work round the clock from February 7 to 9, so that the election results can be conveyed to the people authentically and timely through the media. Director General Public Relations Muhammad Sa­lim Khan, Director Press Information Akhtar Hus­sain Surhio, Director Admin and Accounts Muham­mad Yusuf Kaburo, Director Publication Mansoor Ahmad Rajput, Director Press Hizbullah Memon and senior journalists of various newspapers and organizations were also present at the occasion.