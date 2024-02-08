All political parties pledged to cut inflation but is it possible under IMF programme?

ISLAMABAD - As all the major political parties have promised to reduce the inflation, how would the new government fulfill the commitment due to tight fiscal space and ongoing programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?
Every political party in their election manifesto has announced to provide relief to the masses by reducing the inflation rate, which is currently higher at around 28 to 29 percent. However, it would be a challenge for the new government, after coming into power after today’s election, to immediately provide any major economic relief to the masses amid at a severe financial crunch. Pakistan is already under the IMF programme, which is likely to complete next month. The IMF normally does not allow the government to provide any relief package to the masses without having fiscal space. Otherwise, the fiscal deficit of the country would go beyond the targeted level. Economic experts including high officials of the ministry of finance believed that the new government might once again approach IMF for a fresh programme after the completion of the ongoing nine-month stand-by programme next month. Apart from the other problems, controlling the inflation rate is one of the major demands of the masses, who would elect their representative for the next five years. Prices of food commodities, medicines, fuel and utility bills have increased manifold in last few years. Inflation has remained in the range of 28 to 29 percent in the last few months mainly due to increase in energy prices. The ministry of finance and State Bank of Pakistan had already projected that inflation would remain on a higher side in the months to come. The central bank recently kept the interest rate unchanged at 22 percent and increased the inflation target in the range of 23 to 25 percent for the current fiscal year. Earlier, the State Bank projected inflation in the range of 20-22pc.
Officials of the ministry of finance informed that controlling inflation rate would be a major challenge for the government as the government had already increased the oil prices up to Rs14 per liter. Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Regularly Authority (OGRA) had approved the increase in gas tariffs for both gas companies including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) by 35.13 percent and 8.57 percent respectively for the current fiscal year 2023-24. New gas tariff would be effective retrospectively from January 1- June 30. This is the second gas price hike in the current financial year. The first hike of up to 193 percent raise in gas sale price was notified with effect from November 1, 2023. On the other hand, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is continuously increasing the electricity tariff under monthly FCA. Meanwhile, the holy month of Ramazan is around the corner, in which inflation normally enhances due to supply and demand gap and profiteering. All these measures would push the inflation rate on the higher side.