All set for general election in 3 National Assembly seats in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - It is all set to hold general elec­tions on three National Assem­bly constituencies of Islamabad as the election material has suc­cessfully been handed over to the presiding officers. The elections would be conducted on three seats of Islamabad for which a total of 990 polling stations have been established across the city including 342 in NA-46, 387 in NA-47and 261 in NA-48. In NA-46, the total population is 756000 while registered voters are 350581 including 183925 male voters and 166656 female voters. In this constituency, 342 polling stations are being estab­lished including 144 male, 144 female and 54 combined poll­ing stations. In NA-47, the total population is 800692 while reg­istered voters are 433202 in­cluding 227175 male voters and 206027 female voters. In this constituency, 387 polling sta­tions are being established in­cluding 166 male, 166 female and 55 combined polling sta­tions. In NA-48, the total popula­tion is 780610 while registered voters are 299247 including 157306 male voters and 141942 female voters. In this constituen­cy, 261 polling stations are being established including 106 male, 106 female and 49 combined polling stations. Out of 2.3 mil­lion population, about 1.8 mil­lion people would exercise their right to vote on Thursday.

The election material has successfully been distribut­ed through presiding officers. The Deputy Commissioner Is­lamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon who is also the District return­ing Officer personally over­sees the whole process. Mr. Memon while talking to media has claimed that preparations are completed in Islamabad for conduct of the elections and whole process is being carried out in transparent manner. He said there are all out security arrangements in every polling station of the city and polling staff and security staff will re­main positioned till completion of the election process. On the other side, the Islamabad Police has announced deployment of more than 2000 police person­nel across the city. The security is put on high alert and every in­dividual would only be allowed to enter polling station subjects to through security checkup.