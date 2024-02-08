Bannu police repulse terrorists’ attack on Miryan police station

PESHAWAR - An at­tack by the terrorists on Miryan police station was repulsed by the police, making the terror­ists run for their lives and flee the area, police said on Wednes­day. According to police, the ter­rorists attacked Miryan police station from two sides resulting only in damage to the thermal cameras installed on the walls of the police station. In retali­ation for an effective police re­sponse, the terrorists escaped from the area. No loss of life was reported in the attack. It merits mention here that last month police eliminated a ter­rorist in the Terriram area in the vicinity of Miryan police station during an operation.