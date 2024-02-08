Bannu police repulse terrorists’ attack on police station

PESHAWAR - An attack by the terrorists on Miry­an Police Station was repulsed by the police, making the terror­ists run for their lives and flee the area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the terror­ists attacked Miryan Police Sta­tion from two sides resulting only in damage to the thermal cameras installed on the walls of the police station.

In retaliation for an effective po­lice response, the terrorists es­caped from the area. No loss of life was reported in the attack.

It merits mention here that last month police eliminated a terror­ist in the Terriram area in the vi­cinity of Miryan Police Station during an operation.

Two policemen were martyred in the operation and two others had sustained injuries.