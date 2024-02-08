Thursday, February 08, 2024
Bilawal demands restoration of internet, mobile phone service

Bilawal demands restoration of internet, mobile phone service
Web Desk
12:12 PM | February 08, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has demanded of authorities to immediately restore internet and mobile phone services in the country.

In a message on social media website X, the PPP chairman said mobile phone services must be restored immediately.

He said he had directed his party to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and courts to revive the phone services.

It may be recalled that due to security concerns internet and mobile phone services were partially suspended. Sources said services were suspended partially in different parts of Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar.

The people were facing hardships due to suspension of services. An interior ministry spokesman said mobile phone services had been suspended temporarily.

