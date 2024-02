ISLAMABAD - Body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from the washroom of a local semi­nary in Islamabad’s Aab­para’s police station area in G-6/3, police said on Wednesday. Abdullah’s jugular vein was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. He was a student of a seminary in Jamia Masjid Bilal. Po­lice registered the first in­formation report and after the postmortem the dead body was handed over to the family. A Polyclinic Hos­pital doctor told police that Abdullah was killed by us­ing a sharp-edged weapon.