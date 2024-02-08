Britain's King Charles steps back from public duties, while Prince William returning

The UK's Prince William, the heir to the throne, is expected to take some duties on behalf of his father, King Charles, who has stepped back from public duties to receive cancer treatment.



The 75-year-old Charles, who has postponed all of his public duties, has begun his medical care as an outpatient under the supervision of his specialist team of doctors, according to local media reports.

"He’s on his usual good form in every way, just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans but impacted on others," the Telegraph reported, citing a Buckingham Palace source.

On Tuesday, King Charles was seen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, after meeting with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who had flown to London from Los Angeles, where he had moved in 2020 after quitting royal duties.

Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted leaving Clarence House 45 minutes after William's arrival, driving to Buckingham Palace and then flying to the king's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk by helicopter.

This was the first in-person meeting between Charles and Harry after the king's coronation last May, while according to Sky News, Prince Harry has no plans to see Prince William during his visit to the UK.

Prince William, 41, is returning to official duties this week having taken time off following his wife Catherine's abdominal surgery last month, and the heir to the throne is expected to also take some duties on behalf of Charles.

On Jan. 17, Buckingham Palace said Charles would receive a "corrective procedure" at a hospital for an enlarged prostate.

The palace later issued another statement, saying he had been admitted to the hospital for a scheduled prostate treatment.

Following a three-night stay at the London Clinic, Charles left the hospital. But Buckingham Palace announced Monday that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," it added.

Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his long-serving mother, Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022.

In May 2023, in the first coronation service in nearly 70 years, he was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

After he was officially crowned, Charles became the king of the UK and 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.